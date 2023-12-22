Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Central Shenandoah Health District seeing low turnout on updated COVID vaccine

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An updated COVID-19 vaccine was released in October of this year.

“We really moved until the part of our response to COVID-19 where seeing more seasonal vaccinations similar to how we have the flu,” Laura Lee Wight, population health manager at the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said.

The vaccine is now commercialized, meaning the government is no longer the sole distributor of the vaccine.

This allows everyone to get the vaccine through private insurance or other programs that help uninsured individuals for free or at a low cost.

Vaccines can be given at pharmacies, local health departments or your primary care provider. However, CSHD is seeing low turnout in the number of people getting the updated vaccine.

CSHD said right now, only 10.6% of adults in the CSHD have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro along with Lexington and Bath counties.

“That’s really quite low compared to our vaccination rate that we saw for previous COVID-19 vaccines, you know we were hovering between 60 and 70 percent for some of our communities and now we’re between 10 and 13 percent of vaccination coverage,” Wight said.

The CDC recommends that anyone six months and older get at least one updated 2023 through 2024 COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, no arrests have been made and the...
HPD searching for alleged breaking and entering suspects
A slow-roll will go into effect on I-81 and I-64 this week
This arrest was part of an on-going investigation, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office.
One arrested after probation search in Page County
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’

Latest News

The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.
Navigating the holidays through memory loss
Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH Medical Center receives third Magnet designation
Valley Health has extended its current contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health...
Valley Health extends contract with Anthem Blue Cross as long-term negotiations continue
After being closed for three years the Child Safe Center in Shenandoah County has reopened at...
Child Safety Center providing support for abuse victims at new Woodstock location