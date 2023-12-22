Central Shenandoah Health District seeing low turnout on updated COVID vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An updated COVID-19 vaccine was released in October of this year.

“We really moved until the part of our response to COVID-19 where seeing more seasonal vaccinations similar to how we have the flu,” Laura Lee Wight, population health manager at the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said.

The vaccine is now commercialized, meaning the government is no longer the sole distributor of the vaccine.

This allows everyone to get the vaccine through private insurance or other programs that help uninsured individuals for free or at a low cost.

Vaccines can be given at pharmacies, local health departments or your primary care provider. However, CSHD is seeing low turnout in the number of people getting the updated vaccine.

CSHD said right now, only 10.6% of adults in the CSHD have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro along with Lexington and Bath counties.

“That’s really quite low compared to our vaccination rate that we saw for previous COVID-19 vaccines, you know we were hovering between 60 and 70 percent for some of our communities and now we’re between 10 and 13 percent of vaccination coverage,” Wight said.

The CDC recommends that anyone six months and older get at least one updated 2023 through 2024 COVID-19 vaccine.

