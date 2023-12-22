Court docs: Mother, daughter accused of assaulting elderly family members

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother and daughter are under arrest after being accused of assaulting two elderly family members who prosecutors say suffer from dementia.

Nicole Flynn, 48, and her 20-year-old daughter Peyton Flynn were caretakers for Nicole’s mother and father, according to Prosecutor Carol Rowe.

A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted the women on two counts each of assault and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, court records say.

The Flynn’s appeared in court separately on Thursday.

“I understand that if the court releases or whatever bond is ordered, it would be an order that (she) would stay away from the alleged victims which we have no problem with and she will comply with that,” Attorney John O’Shea said.

The state did not object to bond but Judge Kevin Miles said he wasn’t comfortable with that and set bond for each woman at $25,000 at 10%.

Both pleaded not guilty.

“Nicole and Peyton brought them to live at their residence. They both have dementia and Peyton and Nicole are their caregivers,” said Prosecutor Rowe.

But both the prosecutor and a neighbor say the home is unlivable.

“They don’t have heat in the house. They don’t have running water in the house. If you look at the house through the trees, you’ll see it’s kind of ran down and the floor looked like it’s ready to cave in,” said neighbor Doran Crowe.

Prosecutor Rowe says the couple had been living in a shed behind the property for several years and police were called in August when neighbors say they heard screaming coming from the neighboring property.

“Miami Township arrives, finds (the victim) in a wheelchair on the property basically screaming, looking for her husband,” said Crowe.

When the couple went to the hospital, the prosecutor says doctors recommended home health care for both.

“Miss Nicole and Peyton Flynn have both refused home health care based upon that, they just took them back to the shed,” the prosecutor said.

“It’s just heartbreaking for, you know, my family and our neighbors to see what’s been going on there kind of under our own noses,” Crowe said.

Prosecutor Rowe says Nicole Flynn did not properly care for her mother when she fell and broke her arm.

“Her arm calcified in place so it’s now in a stiffened position and she can’t really move it,” the prosecutor said.

She says Flynn’s father has been to Bethesda North Hospital many times.

“Acute urinary tract infection, dehydration, several bed sore. Hypothermia as well,” Rowe said.

“Their mom and dad were nothing like here so where she got these ideas and this thought process of I’m just going to discard my parents into a shed and minimalize their lives toward the end of their life, I don’t believe anybody can wrap their head around that whole thought process,” Crowe said.

The prosecutor says both Nicole and Peyton indicated that they couldn’t afford to send Nicole’s mother and father to a skilled nursing facility but when their bank accounts were checked, the prosecutor says there was “plenty of money” in the couples’ bank account to pay for those services.

Both Nicole and Peyton also have pending cases in Clermont County Municipal Court on charges of cruelty to animals, mainly horses.

Nicole Flynn, 48, and Peyton Flynn, 21, (left to right) were arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing a physically impaired person(s), according to court documents. (Clermont County Inmates)

According to Clermont County Municipal court docs, the two women were charged with five counts of animal cruelty in September 2023.

Criminal complaints say five horses were found emaciated with parasites and mud all over them. Some of them even had sores from insect bites, white eggs in their matted manes, and were severely underweight, the complaints said.

The Flynn’s are both currently in the Clermont County Jail.

Their next court date on the animal cruelty charges is set for February 2024.

