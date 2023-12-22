Developers trying to expand housing complexes in Harrisonburg

Cream of the Crop
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two existing housing complexes in Harrisonburg could soon be expanded. A trio of developers are currently seeking special use permits and rezoning to bring more housing to the Friendly City. One project would bring more apartments to Port Republic Road while two others would add townhomes to the Cobblers Valley neighborhood.

Cobblers Valley is a neighborhood being built off of Pear Street on the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County line. The majority of the neighborhood is being built in Rockingham County with 373 total homes slated there but 32 other townhomes have been approved to be built on the Harrisonburg side of the project.

Now Cobblers Valley Development Inc. seeks a special use permit to build 21 additional townhomes on just over two acres off of Pear next to the existing Cobblers Valley project.

A second developer, J&D Group LLC is also seeking a special use permit to build 41 additional townhomes on an adjacent 3.5-acre property. These townhomes would not be part of Cobblers Valley and instead would be a separate neighborhood called Zephyr Hill.

Both projects would require rezoning from single-family residential designations to small-lot residential zoning. The two developments would add an estimated total of 23 students to Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

Meanwhile, another developer is seeking a different style of housing expansion off of Port Republic Road.

865 East LLC seeks rezoning and a special use permit to add to the 865 East student apartment complex. The addition would total 60 apartment units and be built on over 5 acres next to the existing 865 East complex. The two buildings would be connected by an elevated breezeway.

Harrisonburg Community Development staff and the Harrisonburg Planning Commission have both recommended approval of all three housing projects. They will all go before the Harrisonburg City Council for a final decision in January.

