The importance of having your chimney inspected

Chimney generic
Chimney generic(Cropped: Bill Smith / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPPER TRACT, Wv. (WHSV) - Mike Alt, Chief of the Upper Tract Volunteer Fire Department, said it is as important as having smoke detectors or Carbon Monoxide Detectors in your home.

The type of wood someone is using can play a role in how often you should have your chimney inspected.

If you do not have your chimney inspected, debris can build up in your chimney and in the flue, especially if it does not have a top on it, said Alt.

“If you are not looking in through the cleanouts and looking up through them and so forth which can lead to combustible material things can just ignite,” said Alt.

A fire could be started and can cause the loss of a home or business. Alt said they will come out and check to make sure your chimney is safe.

“We will look around where the chimney is located, look at the roofing. We will find out where the clean out spot is.,” said Alt,” We will Now we are not certified in chimney, we only just look to see if it is safe to use wood stoves or oil stoves.”

The more often you have your chimney inspected, the safer it will be, said Alt.

