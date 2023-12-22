Rainfall well below average as 2023 comes to a close

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While 2023 is coming to a close, the rainfall deficient is not close to ending across the region as many locations are still in need of plenty of rain. Most locations as of December 21st are short on rainfall compared to their average rainfall to date.

2023 RAINFALL TOTALS

Compared to average rainfall (whsv)

AVERAGE YEARLY RAINFALL

The Shenandoah Valley averages 39.00″ from January 1st to December 21st, nearly a foot more than they’ve seen. Similar numbers have been recorded in Staunton, who is almost nine inches below their average of 39.76 inches. Unfortunately, neither of these locations will make it to their average before the calendar flips to 2024.

Baring any last minute heavy rain storms, the Valley is expected to see 2023 rank the 19th driest year on record.

Rainfall totals compared to average (whsv)

Although many locations are below average in the rainfall department, December is at or above average for many thanks to several weekend storm systems, each bringing one to several inches of much needed rainfall to the region.

STORMY DECEMBER BRINGS MORE RAIN

Sunday, December 17th, yielded one of those storms that produced a soaking rain to help dent the ongoing drought that has been a mainstay since August.

Sunday's rainfall totals: as expected, the higher amounts were mainly around and east of I-81. Highest totals east of our area. Windy with Allegheny Mountain snow to follow today ❄️ pic.twitter.com/wxO3RUr32S — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) December 18, 2023

Most of the region remains in a moderate or severe drought as of Thursday, December 21st but there have been several improvements.

The drought began late summer during August, and continued through the fall season. While the drought continues into the first day of winter, and will continue into the New Year, improvements are being made with each passing system.

STREAMS FLOWING AFTER RAINSTORMS

During the peak of the drought into the fall season, several rivers and small creeks began to dry up allowing people to walk across the bottom of the waterways. However, thanks to several December systems, those same small creaks, streams, and rivers are once again steadily flowing.

Steams flowing again after rainstorm Several recent storms have brought heavy rain allowing small streams and tributaries to begin flowing once again.

