Richmond police release name of officer involved in Decatur Street shooting

The Richmond Police Department says Sgt. Cody Adams fired his gun in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
The Richmond Police Department says Sgt. Cody Adams fired his gun in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says Sgt. Cody Adams fired his gun in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

“As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident,” Richmond police said in a news release on Friday. “The investigation continues.”

Police say just before midnight on Dec. 6, officers were trying to arrest wanted individuals after they parked a vehicle on Decatur Street in Richmond’s southside.

“Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the individuals when a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle fired shots at an officer. The officer returned fire with his service weapon,” Richmond Police said.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say four people have been arrested in the case:

  • Devone Brown, 18, of Richmond: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Corey Hewitt, 21, of Chesterfield County: Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine.
  • Kemonte Mayo, 18, of Henrico County: Outstanding Henrico County arrest warrants for strangulation, simple assault, and destruction of property
  • Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond: Attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

