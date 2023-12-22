Shenandoah National Park introducing backcountry camping fees in January

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Jan. 11, Shenandoah National Park will implement a new permitting system and fees for backcountry campers.

SNP will do away with its current system of obtaining a paper permit through the park’s website or at designated locations in the park effective Jan. 10, and begin requiring those who wish to overnight in the camp’s backcountry to purchase a permit online through Recreation.gov.

The new fees include a $6 permit fee, plus a $9 recreation fee per person. The fees do not depend on the number of nights; the usual entrance fee still applies.

Outdoor recreation planner Eric Frey said SNP staff have been working on navigating the best way to implement the new system. Several studies were conducted, along with consultations with other national parks with similar programs and public comment gathering.

Frey said the new system will help to provide better tracking information on campers in the event of an emergency, and the fees will cover the administrative cost of the system. A majority of the money will fund backcountry management and maintenance.

“Trail maintenance and backcountry infrastructure such as privies, the huts, shelters things like that. And it also will be able to go to bringing on backcountry staff, backcountry rangers to get out there and interact with the public,” Frey said.

Those planning trips beginning prior to January 11 will use the existing free permit system which can be accessed on the park’s website: www.nps.gov/shen.

