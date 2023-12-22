Shortage of forensic competency evaluators causing court delays in the Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Often in a criminal court case attorneys will request defendants go through a competency evaluation if they are behaving erratically or showing signs of mental illness to determine if they are mentally fit to stand trial. However, in the Shenandoah Valley, there is a shortage of people who can do these evaluations.

The evaluations must be completed by a state-licensed clinician who must also complete specialized training recognized by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. In most cases, court-ordered competency evaluations must be scheduled months out.

In much of the Shenandoah Valley, nearly all court-ordered evaluations are handled by just one man, Dr. Eugene Simopoulos, a forensic psychiatrist at Western State Hospital in Staunton who also has a private practice. WHSV spoke with Simopoulos on Thursday to learn more about the shortage and its impact.

“I’m a psychiatrist by training, a lot of forensic psychologists do a lot of this type of work. In this area, it’s such a specialized form of training that there just are not significant numbers of individuals doing this type of work,” said Dr. Simopoulos.

Simopoulos said that in addition to the lack of people able to perform competency evaluations in the Valley the evaluations themselves are a complex process.

“An evaluation is more than just sitting down with someone and asking them questions and gathering history. Often there are voluminous records to review, providers to contact, and family members to obtain collateral information from. So it’s a substantive detailed process for each individual. It’s a specialized area of training so there is a significant shortage in this area,” he said.

The shortage of evaluators in the area and the time that evaluations can take can make it difficult for defendants to get a speedy trial.

“Being in custody is clearly a disruption to their personal and professional lives. So when there is a volume of evaluations that often take 4 to 6 weeks to complete there is some delay in the process moving forward for them,” said Simopoulos. “Attorneys who request these evaluations be done essentially stop until the evaluation is complete because they’re not going to be able to give their clients more recommendations on how to proceed until the findings from the competency and or sanity evaluation are finished.”

The shortage of evaluators is a big piece of why competency evaluations often delay the court process but it isn’t the only factor.

“Often there is a paucity of records and so it’s difficult to render opinions on various legal questions without more data and there is a delay if hospital records can’t be obtained or family members can’t be reached,” said Simopoulos.

Dr. Simopoulos said while it varies from week to week he estimates that he conducts around eight court-ordered evaluations a week and often is called to appear in court to discuss his findings. He said that he has completed several hundred evaluations in the last six months.

Virginia has taken some steps in recent years to limit competency evaluation delays like not ordering evaluations for defendants facing minor misdemeanor charges and increasing the compensation for evaluators in court-ordered cases.

Dr. Simopoulos said ultimately the only way the shortage of evaluators will be solved is if more people go into the field of forensic psychiatry and psychology and if more of those already in the field get trained to conduct competency evaluations.

