South Boston Police Chief fired after investigation into complaint

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young has been fired after an investigation into a “personal matter,” according to a spokesperson with the Town of South Boston.

Young was placed on administrative leave on December 4th while an investigation into a complaint against him was being conducted.

“We are committed to making decisions in the best interests of the town and our citizens, and this was not one we took lightly,” said South Boston Town Manager Thomas Raab. “However, I am confident that the leadership we have in place will effectively lead our officers during this time of transition to ensure the department continues to provide the protection and services to the community that we all rely on.”

Raab said that an interim Chief of Police will be named soon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.