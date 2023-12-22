The Uncut Gem: The fight for poor people’s rights in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The court system in Staunton is used by people everyday, but some people feared the system in the 1900s.

Blue or Manila?

Before records were kept in folders on computers and separate hard drives, they were kept in folders in filing cabinets. The old tax assessor’s office in Staunton kept people tax records and property records on cardboard cards. Those cards came in two colors, blue and manila. John Whitfield was one of the first legal aids in Staunton with Blue Ridge Legal Services and when he saw the multicolored cards, he did what everyone else would do and asked what’s the difference between the two?

“We noticed that most of the cards were manila but some of them were blue. We asked, ‘why are some of these cards blue?’ They used to color code the cards based on race,” Whitfield said.

Properties owned by White people were organized and uniform in manila color. Whitfield said there used to be a drawer of unknown home owners. These homes lost their owner and there was no legal way to pass down the house because the previous generation did not write a will or leave the property in someone’s name. Whitfield said most cards in this filing cabinet were blue colored, which signified it was a person of color who owned the property before.

The court system is used by most everyone in Staunton; but before legal aids came around, people who could not afford their own lawyer avoided the courts because the odds were stacked against them. In U.S law, everyone is guaranteed the right to a lawyer in criminal cases, it’s in the Miranda Rights. However, there are no rules/requirements for courts to appoint a lawyer in civil disputes/cases. Therefore, if a creditor challenged a debtor in civil court, the creditor wins 99% of the time because the debtor couldn’t afford a lawyer.

“In certain types of cases, one side is generally well-funded, established and can afford an attorney,” He said. “The other side, not so much. In a creditor debtor case, the creditors can afford lawyers, they’ll have lawyers. The debtors, probably not.”

These rules and stipulations are what Whitfield speculated caused this growing distrust of the court systems. Poor people had rights in place for them, but no one ever defended them and no one knew of the defenses, until Whitfield stepped in and became a legal aid in the Shenandoah Valley.

Rewriting the court system.

Before these issues were resolved, Whitfield said people steered clear of the court systems. Whether it was criminal or civil, people of color and poor people did not trust the system in any shape, way or form. Whitfield said his clients often told him they felt the system worked against them, when it was supposed to work for them. Whitfield agreed with those statements and took up help underrepresented people find the laws and defenses they needed.

When Whitfield started practicing, he said he’d often be judged for the line of work he chose. No one in the Valley was defending poor people, lawyers were defending clients that could pay their salary. He said judges would often be distraught or clueless whenever he came and defended a client in a court room. He emphasized how much of an issue this was and said judges only saw one side of the law, because no one ever defended poor people in these cases.

“Judges can’t know every law and every case, they rely on the lawyers to present the case, both sides of the case,” Whitfield said. “That educates the judge to make an informed decision applying the facts of the law.”

Whitfield emphasized the nature of the interactions he had both with judges and other lawyers. He said he often faced ridicule because of the career path he chose.

“When I first started representing poor people in the Valley, it was such a novel concept that it was controversial. Every time we defended a client, just being a lawyer like any other lawyer, the judges were hostile because they never heard these defenses,” Whitfield said. “Only a poor person would make them and poor people didn’t have lawyers.”

Whitfield recounted stories of judges having to search through Virginia law to find the defenses Whitfield would put on. A specific example would be a client he defended in Waynesboro civil court. His client was being evicted by a landlord, and back in the days of Whitfield’s practice, the Waynesboro police boarded up the doors and prevented his client from entering their home because she was being evicted.

Whitfield said that wasn’t a one-off practice, the Sheriff of the department told Whitfield it was standard procedure. Whitfield’s client brought the issue to Blue Ridge Legal Services and Whitfield defended his client in court. After examining the laws, because the judge had not known it to be illegal for the Sheriff to board up houses, the judge ordered the Waynesboro police to immediately let Whitfield’s client in and to not board up anymore doors for eviction notices.

Whitfield said it was a hostile interaction between him and the Sheriff, claiming the sheriff was convinced he was in the right because “That’s what they had been doing for so long.”

Legal practices improve, but at what cost?

Now, legal practices across the Valley are much more forgiving to poor people. Since these defenses were made by Whitfield decades ago, Blue Ridge Legal Services has helped defend poor people in civil cases for a long time. Whitfield said people are getting the representation they need in court, but emphasized how long of a road it was to get to modern day practices.

“I wasn’t being a lawyer just to make trouble, I was trying to be a lawyer who represented their clients,” Whitfield said. “It just so happens nobody had ever heard of their rights before.”

Whitfield referred to the work he did as a double edged sword. People now understand their rights, or they can find a legal aid to help them understand what rights they have and what people cannot do to them, but significantly more people are taking to civil court now then they ever have when he first started as a legal aid.

“There was more of a personal relationship between people in these transactions. If someone was paying the best they could, then people let them slide,” Whitfield said. “Over the last 50 years, nothing is personal, everything is very unipersonal.”

Whitfield said people are more trusting of the system then before, so families have their homes in their wills and passed down legally. This process helps prevent the pile-up of unknown homeowners, like that filing cabinet he saw full of blue cardboard cards. He said those blue cards are finding their original families and being returned to them, generations later.

