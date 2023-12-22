The Uncut Gem: The Rise and Fall of Uniontown

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - What was once a vibrant African-American community, is now shadowed by toxic city planning from the Urban Renewal period.

Though Urban Renewal used eminent domain and ripped up parts of downtown, it caused toxic side affects to neighborhoods and communities within Staunton. Uniontown, a historically black neighborhood that can trace its roots to the ending of the Civil War. After slavery was abolished and the fight between the Union and the Confederacy was finished, African Americans across the country were creating their own communities. In Staunton, they decided to name the community around the cemetery “The Uniontown Village.”

The community lives near the old railroads and it was self-contained. The community had it’s own stores, homes, an old church and even a school for children to attend. Though Uniontown is one of a kind, there were many self-sufficient communities like Uniontown popping up all across the United States. The communities weren’t full of new homes or new buildings, Black people were owning the spaces and making the community feel like a home unlike before.

Through segregation, Uniontown stood up and embraced the racism and prejudice that plagued both the Shenandoah Valley and much of the United States. The schoolhouse eventually closed down when Augusta County forced all black schools into one building, the Augusta County Training School in 1938. Though segregation beat down on Uniontown, the community still stood tall. It was what happened during the integration and Urban Renewal periods that started the downfall of Uniontown.

While the Queen City was busy wrecking the downtown, approving plans to turn their old town into a new highway, zoning changes on the outside of the city took place. Most of the land in Uniontown was rezoned to “mixed-use” sometime in the 1960′s, allowing for some industry to come in the community. With the rezoning however, homes could only ever be improved on in the community, rather than built anew. This new zoning choked the growth of Uniontown, the community was not allowed to build new amenities and ultimately provide for the African-American community living there.

This new zoning unfortunately sparked the population of Uniontown to either leave or die out in the community, leaving Uniontown in the dust as much of the rest of Staunton started to recover from Urban Renewal projects.

As these properties became worn down and abandoned, the city found it easier to just tear down these properties. In 2002, the central avenue bridge which connected Uniontown was demolished. The bridge was in need of repairs because of safety concerns and the railroad company found it cheaper to destroy the bridge rather than repair it, cutting of Uniontown from essentially the rest of the city.

The bridge was the main point of travel for the community. Now, many utilities in Uniontown are suffering because of the decision to demolish the bridge rather than repair it. The city did pretty much nothing to address the growing concern of quality water access in the community. Toxic city planning kept pushing the community behind while the rest of the city pushed forward.

Septic tanks and private sewer are what people use in the community. With the bridge’s destruction, the city had no sewer infrastructure to give to the Uniontown community and it was left to homeowners to figure it out. Unfortunately, this led to many homes becoming uninhabitable because the septic tanks were overflowing and people could not pay for them to fix and empty them.

Uniontown is full of boarded up abandoned buildings and overgrown plants. Many people are calling for action, but not to tear down the community and use it for city purposes. The city proposed in 2018 to rezone the area for industry, many people fought back on that idea because of the generational homes and legacies that reside in Uniontown. After property owners clashed with the city, the city revaluated it’s plan and instead did a water/sewer study to identify the communities largest shortcomings.

For the revitalization of Uniontown, access to clean and plenty of water plus having adequate sewer technology was the best start for both homeowners in the community and the city. Now, the city of Staunton has agreed to ensure Uniontown’s revitalization is a part of its new comprehensive plan, but the future of Uniontown is still unknown.

