The Voice of the Dukes Dave Riggert talks JMU football with WHSV

The Voice of the James Madison Dukes, Dave Riggert, previews the Armed Forces Bowl
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (WHSV) - James Madison’s play-by-play announcer Dave Riggert recently chatted with WHSV to discuss the Dukes upcoming bowl game against Air Force.

Riggert, alongside WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren talk about:

  • JMU’s first bowl game
  • The reason players are opting to play in the bowl game despite entering the transfer portal
  • Damian Wroblewski serving as acting head coach
  • How JMU’s defense matches up against Air Force’s triple option offense

You can check out the conversation in the video above.

