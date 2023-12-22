The Voice of the Dukes Dave Riggert talks JMU football with WHSV

FORT WORTH (WHSV) - James Madison’s play-by-play announcer Dave Riggert recently chatted with WHSV to discuss the Dukes upcoming bowl game against Air Force.

Riggert, alongside WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren talk about:

JMU’s first bowl game

The reason players are opting to play in the bowl game despite entering the transfer portal

Damian Wroblewski serving as acting head coach

How JMU’s defense matches up against Air Force’s triple option offense

You can check out the conversation in the video above.

