The Voice of the Dukes Dave Riggert talks JMU football with WHSV
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (WHSV) - James Madison’s play-by-play announcer Dave Riggert recently chatted with WHSV to discuss the Dukes upcoming bowl game against Air Force.
Riggert, alongside WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren talk about:
- JMU’s first bowl game
- The reason players are opting to play in the bowl game despite entering the transfer portal
- Damian Wroblewski serving as acting head coach
- How JMU’s defense matches up against Air Force’s triple option offense
You can check out the conversation in the video above.
