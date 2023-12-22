WARM director staying outside for 24 hours, part of 'Stay WARM Challenge'

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The director of the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) is taking part in the ‘Stay WARM Challenge.’

Brian Edwards is sitting outside of the Waynesboro YMCA for 24 hours to help those experiencing homelessness and get a feel for what they go through.

From 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday, Edwards will stay outside. He has a tent set up and multiple chairs for people to join him and keep him company.

Edwards noted he was doing this on the first day of winter, and although 10 hours into his stay when WHSV caught up with him, he was cold, it’s all for a greater mission.

He said many people had stopped throughout the day to offer him coffee, hand warmers, or just thank him for doing the challenge.

For more information on WARM, or to donate, you can visit their website.



