‘We’re going to be ready for it.’ JMU inching closer to bowl debut

FORT WORTH (WHSV) - The James Madison football team continued their bowl preparations on Thursday afternoon.

The Dukes have been enjoying the bowl game festivities and practices after arriving to The Lone Star State on Tuesday.

JMU will practice one more time Friday before taking the field Friday against Air Force Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on WHSV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.