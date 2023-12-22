Cream of the Crop
‘We’re going to be ready for it.’ JMU inching closer to bowl debut

James Madison practiced Thursday afternoon in preparation for the Armed Forces Bowl
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (WHSV) - The James Madison football team continued their bowl preparations on Thursday afternoon.

The Dukes have been enjoying the bowl game festivities and practices after arriving to The Lone Star State on Tuesday.

JMU will practice one more time Friday before taking the field Friday against Air Force Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on WHSV.

