Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Chesney outlines role for Armed Forces Bowl

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (WHSV) - Bob Chesney has kept busy during his first few weeks as head coach.

After getting tabbed the ninth head coach in program history on Dec. 7, Chesney has been working hard to cultivate relationships inside and outside the organization. He’s also been working to finalize his coaching staff.

Most recently, Chesney inked 11 future Dukes to National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day.

As far as the bowl game, Chesney says he’ll bounce back and forth from the sideline and the president’s suite upstairs. JMU’s head coach says he has full confidence in acting head coach Damian Wroblewski’s game plan and wants to use the bowl game as an opportunity to continue building relationships with administration and supporters.

The Armed Forces Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch the game on WHSV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday morning shooting
A slow-roll will go into effect on I-81 and I-64 this week
A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are...
‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect
Eric Hart, missing from Nelson County
Nelson County man reported missing
Jerry Saunders, missing from Roanoke
Search continues for man missing since June

Latest News

James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) shoots against Morgan State forward Christian Oliver...
Edwards hits milestone, No. 20 James Madison stays unbeaten with 89-75 win over Morgan State
Helmets from James Madison and Air Force during Armed Forces Bowl Media Day on Dec. 22, 2023
No. 24 James Madison makes bowl debut in Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force
The James Madison football team practices on Thursday from Fort Worth ahead of the Armed...
The Voice of the Dukes Dave Riggert talks JMU football with WHSV
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during practice leading up to Armed Forces Bowl...
‘We’re going to be ready for it.’ JMU inching closer to bowl debut