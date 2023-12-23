Chesney outlines role for Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH (WHSV) - Bob Chesney has kept busy during his first few weeks as head coach.

After getting tabbed the ninth head coach in program history on Dec. 7, Chesney has been working hard to cultivate relationships inside and outside the organization. He’s also been working to finalize his coaching staff.

Most recently, Chesney inked 11 future Dukes to National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day.

As far as the bowl game, Chesney says he’ll bounce back and forth from the sideline and the president’s suite upstairs. JMU’s head coach says he has full confidence in acting head coach Damian Wroblewski’s game plan and wants to use the bowl game as an opportunity to continue building relationships with administration and supporters.

