Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Commonwealth seeing a rise in COVID numbers, CSHD gives holiday health tips

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The fall and winter months are the most common times for folks to come down with a respiratory illness, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD).

As people gather in large groups for the holidays, these illnesses can become even more common.

“COVID-19 activity in the Commonwealth, as well as across the nation is increasing and we can expect it to continue to increase over the next couple of weeks and months really into the early spring, additionally we are seeing some moderate flu activity in our region and we can expect that to also increase,” Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Manager at CSHD said.

She said the Commonwealth has also seen an increase in RSV rates.

“Make sure that you are practicing proper respiratory etiquette so cover your coughs and sneezes, make sure we’re continuing to wash our hands not only to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses also to make sure we are being food safe right when we’re handling food that others might be eating,” Wight said.

She said it’s not too late to get your COVID-19 or flu vaccines to stay healthy this winter.

For the latest data on COVID, flu and RSV numbers you can visit the VDH tracker.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
A slow-roll will go into effect on I-81 and I-64 this week
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday morning shooting
What was once a vibrant African-American community, is now shadowed by toxic city planning...
The Uncut Gem: The Rise and Fall of Uniontown

Latest News

Central Shenandoah Health District seeing low turnout on updated COVID vaccine
The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.
Navigating the holidays through memory loss
Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH Medical Center receives third Magnet designation
Valley Health has extended its current contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health...
Valley Health extends contract with Anthem Blue Cross as long-term negotiations continue
After being closed for three years the Child Safe Center in Shenandoah County has reopened at...
Child Safety Center providing support for abuse victims at new Woodstock location