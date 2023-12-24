Commonwealth seeing a rise in COVID numbers, CSHD gives holiday health tips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The fall and winter months are the most common times for folks to come down with a respiratory illness, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD).

As people gather in large groups for the holidays, these illnesses can become even more common.

“COVID-19 activity in the Commonwealth, as well as across the nation is increasing and we can expect it to continue to increase over the next couple of weeks and months really into the early spring, additionally we are seeing some moderate flu activity in our region and we can expect that to also increase,” Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Manager at CSHD said.

She said the Commonwealth has also seen an increase in RSV rates.

“Make sure that you are practicing proper respiratory etiquette so cover your coughs and sneezes, make sure we’re continuing to wash our hands not only to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses also to make sure we are being food safe right when we’re handling food that others might be eating,” Wight said.

She said it’s not too late to get your COVID-19 or flu vaccines to stay healthy this winter.

For the latest data on COVID, flu and RSV numbers you can visit the VDH tracker.

