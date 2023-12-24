Post Christmas rain to impact travel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Christmas Eve nearing on Sunday and Christmas Day on Monday, the forecast is bright for the holiday weekend, quite literally with increasing sunshine into Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be very mild with no threat of rainfall outside of a stray Sunday morning rain shower.

Any last minute travel or holiday shopping plans are likely to have no issues with the weather this year.

No major changes to the Christmas forecast! pic.twitter.com/U6rairaRc1 — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) December 24, 2023

However, issues may begin to arise Christmas night when a storm system to the south brings in some light rainfall to the region. Showers will arrive late Monday evening from the south and continue overnight.

These showers will be light but will be timed perfectly in holding off until the holiday is almost over. More showers are expected into early Tuesday.

Holiday remains dry through sundown (Maxuser | WHSV)

With scattered showers likely Tuesday morning, including a few quick downpours, there may be some slow going on the roadways with post Christmas travel and airport delays are also a possibility. Steader rain is likely to arrive Tuesday afternoon into late day and last through the evening into Tuesday night.

Remember to check with any air carrier if you have a planned flight across the region for any time on Tuesday. Showers will lighten up Tuesday overnight but linger into Wednesday morning.

Rain likely to continue throughout Tuesday (Maxuser | WHSV)

While a few more scattered showers are likely into Wednesday, they will be exiting the region as the system winds down. Overall rainfall totals will be in the range of up to a half inch for West Virginia locations. One half to an inch of rain is expected across the Valley itself, with the highest totals being seen across the southern zones.

Keep checking WHSV.com and the WHSV Weather App as we fine tune the forecast into the Christmas holiday. Merry Christmas from your local First Alert Storm Team!

