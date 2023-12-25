Santa brings presents to patients at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some parents are spending their Christmas day at the University of Virginia at their child’s bedside.

But this morning, patients got a special visit to make their stay a little brighter.

Santa Claus made his way here to UVA Children’s Hospital and personally delivered a gift to each patient to spread a little holiday cheer.

Juandiego Wade is the Vice Mayor of Charlottesville, but on Christmas day he’s helping Santa out.

“Christmas is all about children, joy, and love. That is why I’m doing today,” Wade said, “This time of year when you want our children to at home with their family and some of them because of different reasons can’t be enough. I can be here to help them out to bring a little joy and hope it makes it all worth it.”

Santa’s sack was filled for special deliveries to patients.

“They all are getting a blanket, and each child is getting an age-appropriate gift. They talk with them, and I think they have an idea of what they’ve been wanting, and I know they have all been good kids,” Wade said.

The mother and father of a 5-year-old girl in the hospital say they want to remind people that everyone’s holiday may look a little different, so never take the moments you have for granted.

“Give the kids a hug, give your people you love a hug for the holidays, because you never know situations you might be in tomorrow. We’re thankful and we’re happy you guys showed up today,” the family said.

This is the seventh year Santa and the community have stepped in to help.

“I think that just shows that the presence and love that the community has given and donated to the children shows what this community is really about,” Wade said.

