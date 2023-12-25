SHD upgrading fuel farm

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is in the midst of upgrading its fuel farm. SHD stores jet fuel and Avgas that it sells to its tenants, aircraft coming in and out, and to airline operations.

SHD is installing two new jet fuel tanks that will double its storage capacity.

“Our fuel farm has some age on it and our tanks now are vertical tanks, as they age there is more of a possibility that there could be an issue or a leak or a malfunction. So it was a good time for us to look into investing in some new tanks for our fuel farm,” said Heather Ream, SHD’s Director of Marketing and Communications.

The airport is replacing its two aging 10,000-gallon tanks with two new 20,000-gallon tanks that will offer several upgrades.

“These tanks actually are much more environmentally friendly because they’re double-walled tanks. So if there were to be a leak or something of that sort it would be contained within the second wall,” said Ream. “New pumps, new tubing systems, all of that so that will all make our system more efficient and also give it a much longer life for our fuel farm for years to come.”

The upgraded fuel farm will see a decrease in avgas storage capacity from 16,000 to 12,000. SHD decided to do this because Avgas is used in smaller airplanes and therefore sells much more slowly.

SHD anticipates that the project will be complete by the end of January.

