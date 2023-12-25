Cream of the Crop
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.(Adams County SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - One animal shelter in Pennsylvania received a very special Christmas gift this year when, for the first time in 47 years, they have zero dogs at the shelter.

The Adams County SPCA shared the joyous news on social media.

However, they do still have one cat that came in as a stray.

The shelter said it was a very different story just two weeks ago when their kennels were almost filled.

The kennels won’t remain empty for long though.

The facility said they will be bringing in animals from other shelters in the state this week.

The Adams County SPCA said it has adopted out almost 600 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

