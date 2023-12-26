Amherst Co. K-9 reunites missing child with family on Christmas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office K-9 reunited a missing child with family Monday.
According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Shores and K-9 Maxa were dispatched to reports of a missing child in Madison Heights on Christmas morning.
Deputies say the child’s family was unable to locate the child after searching the nearby area.
K-9 Maxa tracked the scent and led deputies to the nearby woods, where the child was found unharmed.
