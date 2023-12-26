Biggest sales week of the year underway for local car dealerships

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday kicked off the busiest week of the year for car dealerships. CMA’s Valley Honda said that dealerships call the week between Christmas and New Year’s the 13th month of the year.

“This is my 23rd year in the auto industry so I’ve been through quite a few of these 13th months. Typically this week we do 70% of our business for the whole month of December in the single last week of the month,” said Ben St. Ours, General Manager of CMA’s Valley Honda.

There are a number of factors leading to the spike in sales like holiday deals and businesses seeking to spend money before the end of the year for tax purposes.

“We have extra incentives, we have all of our lenders on board and we get a little bit of acceptance in interest rates for our customers. It’s a really good time of year for a lot of people who are off work. Schools are closed down, and a lot of people take this week as a vacation,” said St. Ours.

It’s all hands on deck during the last week of the year for dealerships like Valley Honda. St. Ours said it isn’t out of the question for the dealership to hit triple digits in car sales this week.

“We have a great selection of cars and like I said it wouldn’t be out of the question to hit 100 cars this week but even if we are around 60 or 70 cars that would be a win for us,” he said.

St. Ours said this week is also a huge week for vehicle trade-ins.

“If you have a vehicle you’re thinking about trading in the value of the cars will be a lot more before the calendar year changes because it will be one year older on that vehicle. It’s a good time to get top dollar for the trade so if you have a vehicle that you’re trading in now would be a much better time to take advantage of the trade values,” he said.

