Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog was stolen from a home in Rockbridge County on Christmas Day, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call at around 2:45 p.m. from the 700 block of Reid Road reporting that two women had stolen a white Great Pyrenees.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.

