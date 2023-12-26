Cream of the Crop
Man charged with DUI for crash that injured teens; accounts set to help teens’ families

Oscar Vidrio mugshot
Oscar Vidrio mugshot(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Floyd man has been charged with DUI for a crash that injured him and two teenagers.

Oscar Vidrio, 30, is being held without bond in the Patrick County jail, charged with one count of DUI, two counts of DUI-maiming, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

The night of December 16, 2023, Vidrio was driving an SUV northbound on Route 8, just north of Route 40 in Patrick County, when he crossed the center line and hit a southbound sedan being driven by Micah Underwood, 16, according to Virginia State Police Senior Trooper JM Hylton. Underwood’s girlfriend, 17-year-old Lauren Worley, was a passenger in his car. All three people were flown to a hospital in Roanoke; Worley was the most seriously injured and is still in the hospital, according to Trooper Hylton.

Click below for GoFundMe accounts to help pay medical expenses for both teens.

Lauren Worley / Micah Underwood

Crash victims Micah Underwood and Lauren Worley
Crash victims Micah Underwood and Lauren Worley(GoFundMe (organizer Shawn Cox))

