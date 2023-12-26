Several Rounds of Showers This Week

TUESDAY: Clouds hold for the day with several waves of spotty to scattered showers. Rain in the morning will be light Not a washout, showers will be off and on throughout the day. Post-Christmas travel could be slow going with a few airport delays possible due to fog and showers. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Alleghenies gusting to 25-35 mph at times, light breeze at times along the mountains. Rain picks up into the evening and temperatures in the 40s. More steady but scattered showers overnight and feeling damp. Temperatures won’t drop much, lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and cloudy. More scattered showers, steady at times. Rainfall totals 0.25-0.75″, with isolated totals of 1+″ across the southeastern portion on our viewing area/ the Blue Ridge. Cool with highs in the low 50s and a bit of late day sunshine. Mostly cloudy into the evening. Temperatures slowly falling into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Chilly and mostly cloudy to start the day. Temperatures into the 40s. Partly sunny for the day with highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Watching for the potential for a few more stray showers late day. Mostly cloudy into the evening and cool into the 40s. Few more spotty to scattered showers overnight. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few more showers. Rain likely changing to snow for the Allegheny Mountains by overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 30s.

Watching for more upslope snow for the Alleghenies through the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool for the morning. Temperatures into the 40s. Much colder with highs staying into the mid 40s and mostly cloudy. Potential for a few more showers, more during the morning. Watching for more Allegheny Mountain snow showers. Likely breezy behind our front. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and cold. Temperatures into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with Allegheny snow winding down. Cold, highs only into the low 40s. Wind picking up and feeling colder. A chilly evening with temperatures dropping through the 30s. Mostly clear overnight and cold with lows into the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold early. Temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the day. Afternoon highs into the low to mid 40s. Few more clouds into the evening. Cold overnight with lows into the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Very cold overnight with lows in the low 20s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.