Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Commonwealth seeing a rise in COVID numbers, CSHD gives holiday health tips
Brubaker hopes readers create their own verses of the song to fit the dynamics of their families.
Harrisonburg father reconnects with childhood friend to publish children’s book
A slow-roll will go into effect on I-81 and I-64 this week
water fills street under bridge
Post Christmas rain to impact travel

Latest News

FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Holiday...
Americans ramped up spending during the holidays despite some financial anxiety and higher costs
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Several Rounds of Showers This Week
Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro theater reflects on Christmas Day
Road work sign (FILE)
VDOT projects carrying into 2024
The Tent that Brian Edwards stayed in for the Stay WARM challenge.
WARM director reflects on “Stay WARM” challenge