Teen shot in Danville; police seek surveillance footage

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are asking for surveillance footage that might help with their investigation into the shooting of a teenage boy.

Police were called about 6:43 p.m. December 23, 2023, to an apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road. A 16-year-old boy had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a lower arm, according to police.

Police say before the shooting, the victim was walking on the apartment complex property from the direction of Maplewood Drive, and had an interaction with two Black teens. That led to shots being fired and the Black teens running toward Piney Forest Road.

This incident does not appear to be a random act nor an ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

Police are requesting anyone in the area of 1321 Piney Forest Road/Maplewood Drive/Piney Forest Road who may have video surveillance from Saturday evening, December 23, 2023 to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. They are looking for video taken between 6:20 and 6:50 p.m.

Additionally, anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, dispatch at 434-799-5111 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Also available are DPD social media accounts and the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

