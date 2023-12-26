Cream of the Crop
Valley Mission holds Christmas celebration for shelter residents

Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Valley Mission has been collecting Christmas gifts for families in the community and shelter guests.

Executive Director Susan Richardson said the shelter does not want Christmas to be a stressful time and wants everyone to feel included.

”We just believe that everyone deserves to have a great Christmas and so we do the best we can to make it as normal as we can and everyone gets a gift to open no matter their age,” said Richardson.

While it is important to make sure children have a gift to open on Christmas Day, Richardson said it is also important to make adults feel special as well during the holidays.

”The adults here are going through a lot of stresses already, and we do not want Christmas to be a stressful time for them. We really want them to be able to feel included,” said Richardson.

Richardson said the shelter currently has around 76 guests, and Valley Mission hosted festive activities leading up to Christmas and a special meal on Christmas Day.

”So we essentially create an entire workshop of gifts and we have Christmas down in our basement and in our day room area in that space families are able to have their own gift opening on Christmas morning,” said Richardson.

Richardson said she was happy to see the community step up in donating time and money to make everything special for the holidays.

