VDOT to hold public meeting on proposed Route 42 improvements in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - In January, VDOT will hold a community information meeting about a major roadway improvement project near Central High School in Woodstock. The town has applied for and received SMART Scale funding from VDOT for four projects to improve the Route 42 (Reservoir Street) corridor.

The proposed projects include several pedestrian improvements and a roundabout at the intersection of Ox Road and Route 42. The goal is to improve traffic flow and safety in one of the town’s busiest areas.

“There are both traffic issues and safety issues through the corridor. So there are a certain number of expected incidents throughout any road and the difference between the expected incidents and the actual incidents was very high, so this was high on our list of safety improvements to make,” said Sabrina Tarbell, a project manager for VDOT’s Staunton District.

Tarbell said the roundabout would help improve traffic safety. It would also include sidewalks and a shared-use path extending to the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds.

The projects would also see the installation of median segments along Route 42. Other parts of the proposed improvements would include signal coordination and pedestrian crossings. Sidewalks would also be added on Route 42 west of Interstate 81 and along Hisey Avenue.

Tarbell said that the improvements would go a long way toward improving traffic flow in Woodstock. VDOT estimates that around 13,400 vehicles travel on Route 42 between the I-81 exit ramps and Woodstock’s main street each day. It’s estimated that number will grow to 31,000 by 2030.

“It’s going to improve traffic flow throughout the area hopefully decreasing the time spent on the road by between a minute to 2 minutes from the I-81 interchange to Route 11 in addition to being much safer,” she said.

If approved Tarbell said the projects would go out to bid for construction in 2026. As the town of Woodstock continues to grow she said these improvements would make a big difference.

“It will be a benefit to the whole community. It’ll improve the aesthetics going into Woodstock and really welcome people into a great town up there in Shenandoah County in addition to all the safety benefits and pedestrian benefits improving pedestrian access to the area,” said Tarbell.

VDOT will host a preliminary informational meeting about the proposed projects on January 9 at Central High School from 4 to 6 p.m. At the meeting, VDOT will collect public feedback and share how nearby properties would be affected by the projects.

An official public hearing would then be held sometime later in the year.

