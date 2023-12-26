VDOT projects carrying into 2024

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the projects is the improvements on Route 33 in western Rockingham County. Communications Specialist for the Staunton District, Ken Slack, said this is a long awaited improvement project that will straighten some curbs, and widen shoulders to make the road safer for drivers.

This project will cause some delays for drivers.

“We have some rock to move, a whole lot of excavation that’s going to be going on there for about a year and a half,” said Slack.

The project has been in the works for many years, and once construction is finished Slack said the road will be a lot safer.

Another project that is carrying into 2024 is the Southern Corridor project in Waynesboro. This a 2 year construction effort that began in the fall of 2023.

Slack said this will help improve the connections between the connections between Delphine Avenue and Rosser Avenue. This will also help ease some of the congestion at the I-64 interchanges and at the shopping center.

While most of the project will be on new road, there will be some traffic impacts on North Oak Lane and around the intersections on Lyndhurst Road and Delphine Avenue.

There will be an auxiliary lane added to I-81 southbound near Staunton, will connect exits 221 and 220.

“This auxiliary lane is going to help a lot with traffic congestion but we cannot build it until we remove the bridge that is there,” said Slack

According to Slack, there is not enough room under the Barterbrook Road overpass bridge columns to widen the interstate.

“Replacing that bridge does require the closure of that part of Barterbrook Road,” said Slack.

The closure will be for about a year and a half.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised at just how much work takes place before we start seeing those bulldozers out there and the excavators and the pavers and everything,” he said.

