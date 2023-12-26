WARM director reflects on “Stay WARM” challenge

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Interim Executive Director of Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, Brian Edwards, stayed out in the cold for 24 hours.

Edwards said being outside in the cold was challenging but it really opened his eyes to what people who are un-housed go through.

“I thought I knew what I was going to be getting into, I thought I knew that it was going to be cold. I was not prepared for the cold that I experienced last night,” said Edwards.

Edwards said it helped him understand what WARM’s guests go through, and wanted to bring awareness to the community.

“I was really looking for it to be an awareness campaign for community but it was really an awareness campaign for myself. I will definitely try to be a little more understanding, demonstrate a little bit more patience,” said Edwards. “There are all kinds of paths to homelessness and a lot of it is mental health issues,” said Edwards.

The holidays can be tough for shelter guests who cannot be with their families, according to Edwards. Some may not be able to see family due to relatives living far away or due to legal issues.

“We really try to make our homeless guests feel important on Christmas, they will be able to stay the whole day at the cold weather shelter, they will be able to have a nice holiday meal and they will get gifts brought in to the WARM house by the community members,” said Edwards.

Edwards said there will be a Christmas celebration at the families staying at the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson House. While this was not a fundraising event, WARM did receive over $3,700 in donations.

