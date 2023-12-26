Waynesboro business featured on World News Tonight

Waynesboro, Va. (WHSV) - Blanc Creatives have been operating for about 12 years and moved to Waynesboro from Charlottesville about 3 years ago.

“We do mostly cookware and bar ware so skillets, roasters, and stuff like that, all carbon steal and we also have a lot of wood goods like spatulas and spoons,” said Christopher Knox, Head of Cookware Production.

Trey Corrin, the Operations Manager, said they were surprised when they received an email one morning when they came into work.

“Had an email from their team, it seemed legit so we said alright lets go for this, they asked us to take some video clips and respond to a questionnaire,” said Corrin. “About a week later they said you are going to be on the news tomorrow night and there we were and here we are.”

Corrin said this was a great way to round off the year. " It kind of, kind of fell out of the sky onto us, it was a pretty cool, very nice holiday gift,” said Corrin.

The business has been receiving a lot of local support, Corrin said, business has been busy.

“It has been a blast, we have been working very hard to keep production up cause we will be running out of things on the website and have to quickly re-stock the website but yeah it has been a fun hustle these past few days,” said Corrin.

Knox said he is proud of the work he does and was happy to see the business be recognized on a national level

“I love the job, I love that I get to see what I am doing everyday, It’s production but every product is its own little piece, each has its individual marks, it’s something you’ll have for the rest of your life,” said Knox. “My wife was excited, I didn’t tell her about so she was really surprised, but it was nice to recognized for something really cool we are doing here in the Valley.”

