Waynesboro theater reflects on Christmas Day

Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro.
Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Brett Hayes, owner of Zeus Digital Theater, said staffing played a big part in preparing for Christmas Day.

“We make sure all of our kids only get short shifts so they are not staying here for a 12-hour day, So they come in for a little bit help everybody out, then they rotate out and somebody comes in,” said Hayes, “We kind of split it up into three shifts so it works out pretty good.”

The staff checks the machines to sure everything is working properly. “Making sure we got everything working and clean and ready is a regular thing we do but is especially happening on Christmas Day,” said Hayes.

There have been multiple new movie releases this holiday season, Hayes said since Friday they have had six films come out. “We only got 8 screens and six of our eight screens are brand new films,” said Hayes.

Hayes said while there is an uptick in people who come to the movies on Christmas Day, it does not get as busy as it did before the Pandemic. “There is plenty of room for everybody none of the films are selling out completely but they are doing very well,” said Hayes.

