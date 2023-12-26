Cream of the Crop
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car, VSP investigating

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A woman was flown to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Rockingham County, according to the Virginia State Police.

In a press release, the Virginia State Police said the incident happened on Monday, Dec. 25 on Port Republic Road at around 8:44 p.m.

A 2017 Lexus ES 350 was traveling west on Port Republic Road when it reportedly hit a pedestrian that was standing in the travel lane, according to VSP. The Lexus wasn’t able to avoid hitting the pedestrian, and VSP said the Lexus immediately stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old woman from Woodstock suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Lexus and other three passengers were not injured, VSP said.

According to Virginia State Police, the pedestrian was wearing non-reflective clothing, and was not in a cross walk.

The crash is still under investigation.

