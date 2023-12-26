Cream of the Crop
A Year in Review: The Bussells Brew

The Bussells Brew: BrewHaha
The Bussells Brew: BrewHaha(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the year 2023 comes to a close, we take a look back at stories you may have missed.

Back in August, we explored three local breweries in the Shenandoah Valley for Virginia Craft Beer Month in the web series The Bussells Brew, hosted by WHSV’s Julian Bussells. In each episode, Julian went into depth on the brewery to learn more about how the brewery got started, their love for beer, and why they call the Shenandoah Valley home.

If you would like to view each story, you can click on the names below:

Seven Arrows Brewing Company - Waynesboro

BrewHaha Brewing Company - Elkton

Redbeard Brewing Company - Staunton

