7 more JMU players following Cignetti to Indiana

(WHSV) - Following running back Ty Son Lawton’s decision to transfer to Indiana, seven additional James Madison football players are planning to transfer to Indiana to play under Curt Cignetti.

Following James Madison’s 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl, Indiana football’s social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, announced the additions of linebackers Jailin Walker and Aiden Fisher, offensive linemen Nick Kidwell and Tyler Stephens, defensive lineman James Carpenter, running back Kaelon Black, and tight end Zach Horton.

Lawton opted out of the bowl game on Friday night after Indiana added him to the program. In addition, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara also transferred to Indiana.

Cignetti departed JMU after Indiana hired him on Nov. 30 to become the program’s next head coach.

