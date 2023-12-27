Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

7 more JMU players following Cignetti to Indiana

James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter during pregame warmups of the Armed Forces...
James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter during pregame warmups of the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Following running back Ty Son Lawton’s decision to transfer to Indiana, seven additional James Madison football players are planning to transfer to Indiana to play under Curt Cignetti.

Following James Madison’s 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl, Indiana football’s social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, announced the additions of linebackers Jailin Walker and Aiden Fisher, offensive linemen Nick Kidwell and Tyler Stephens, defensive lineman James Carpenter, running back Kaelon Black, and tight end Zach Horton.

Lawton opted out of the bowl game on Friday night after Indiana added him to the program. In addition, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara also transferred to Indiana.

Cignetti departed JMU after Indiana hired him on Nov. 30 to become the program’s next head coach.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car, VSP investigating
Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas
Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

Latest News

James Madison wide receiver Phoenix Sproles celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
See which JMU players have declared for NFL Draft
James Madison head coach Bob Chesney at the Dukes practice in preparation for the Armed Forces...
Chesney outlines off-season goals, works to finalize coaching staff
James Madison acting head coach Damian Wroblewski prepares to lead the Dukes onto the field...
Air Force grounds out 31-21 win over No. 24 James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl
James Madison head coach Bob Chesney during bowl practice in preparation for the Armed Forces...
Chesney outlines role for Armed Forces Bowl