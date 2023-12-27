70 Years of weather, from WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On October 19, 1953, WHSV went live over the airways for the first time. Over the decades, the area has endured bad storms, and catastrophic storms.

From the biggest snowstorm on record, to some of the worst flooding due to remnant hurricanes. The earliest snowfall, historic droughts, and the only deadly tornado in our viewing area. Here’s a look at some of the most widespread weather events over the last 70 years.

Part 1: 1953-1986

Part 2: 1990-2023

SUBMIT PHOTOS

If you have historical weather photos from past storms, Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz would be interested in looking at them. You can upload photos by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.