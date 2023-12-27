ACSO sees a rise in deputy scam calls

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in calls related to a scammer posing as a former deputy with the office.

The sheriff’s office has heard multiple complaints from residents because Deputy Tony Heflin has called them to inform them of the money they owe to the county. In the scam calls, the scammer poses as Heflin and threatens the individual with a plan to have them arrested. According to ACSO, the scammer calls people who live in the county and informs them that they were subpoenaed in circuit court and they have failed to show up to the date they were scheduled to be in court.

Rather than asking for the individual to come to the sheriff’s office, the circuit court or the government center, the scammer tells people that they must send money to a secure account or buy gift cards to pay their debt. If the money is not paid, then the person who was called is threatened with jail time and an arrest warrant.

Lt. James Snyder, patrol commander with ACSO, said people should not tell anybody their personal information over the phone. He said to be skeptical even if it’s a trusted source since scammers can impersonate anybody. If money is to be sent, he said to take precautions and understand who the source is and exactly what the money goes towards.

“Don’t provide someone with your social security number or any of your personal information,” Snyder said. “Obviously, if someone from our office is truly contacting you, we should already have that information such as your social security number, your date of birth, your address and all that”

Snyder said this scammer has gone to great lengths to trick people. The scammer has a fake voicemail which sounds like Deputy Heflin, making people feel more comfortable when they call the number back.

“It sounds legit when you call it back, he even goes into saying “If this is an emergency, please hang up and call 911″ on the voicemail. So for a normal person who doesn’t encounter us very often, it may seem real to them,” Snyder said.

In October, the sheriff’s office had a similar outbreak of scam calls like this. During that period, the scammer(s) impersonated Deputy Gary Taylor, Deputy Tony Heflin and Corporal Derek Almarode with the Sheriff’s office.

Snyder said people who receive a call like this should immediately hang up, block the number and report the incident to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Their office phone number is (540) 245-5333.

