Chesney outlines off-season goals, works to finalize coaching staff

James Madison head coach Bob Chesney at the Dukes practice in preparation for the Armed Forces...
James Madison head coach Bob Chesney at the Dukes practice in preparation for the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 21, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - With the 2023 James Madison football season concluded, head coach Bob Chesney is busy working the portal and finalizing a his coaching staff.

Chesney, who took over as head coach on Dec. 7, has been working to cultivate relationships inside and outside the football program. With the transfer portal open, JMU’s head coach is working to build the roster for the 2024 season.

In addition, Chesney is looking to fill out his coaching staff. Multiple reports, including from ESPN and 247Sports, say Chesney will hire Duke’s co-defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill as defensive coordinator. Chesney told WHSV and other local media members in Fort Worth at the Armed Forces Bowl that he plans to have his staff finalized very soon.

Chesney discussed working the transfer portal, which is open until the first week in January.

“January 3rd and 4th is a big day. Then Jan. 5th into 6th is a big day, “said Chesney. “That Sunday is the final piece where you can have transfers come and visit. That’s our last little run at that. Whatever we don’t do there, then we’re working our way into the second signing day.”

JMU has holes on its roster to fill. Following the Dukes 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl, seven Indiana added seven JMU players to the roster to play under former head coach Curt Cignetti.

