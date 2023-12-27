Cooler into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Lingering patchy drizzle into the evening with some fog. Damp. Cloudy into the evening but damp. Temperatures staying in the upper 40s. Overcast and damp overnight with some areas of fog. Eventually temperatures drop after 3 am. Lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Chilly and foggy to start the day. Temperatures into the 40s. A few areas of patchy drizzle but dry air will be working in. Decreasing clouds and finally some sunshine into the afternoon. It will take a while to get there, but eventually highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy into the evening and cool into the 40s. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool for the morning. Temperatures into the 40s. A few spotty rain showers with even some wet flakes mixing in. No accumulation. Much cooler with highs staying into the low to mid 40s and staying cloudy. Steadier snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Spotty rain showers into the late afternoon and early evening, some snow flakes mixing in. Across higher ridges some wet snow. No issues expected with temperatures above freezing.

Turning breezy at times into the afternoon but the breeze really holds off until after sunset, that’s when it picks up. A chilly evening, breezy with temperatures into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cold. Temperatures into the 30s. Fairly cloudy for the day and windy. Chilly, highs only into the low 40s. Feeling like the 30s at times with the wind. Gusts up to 20-25 mph. A chilly evening with temperatures dropping through the 30s. Decreasing clouds, mostly clear overnight and cold with lows into the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Sunny and cold early. Temperatures in the 20s. Staying sunny for the day but chilly. Afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s. Clear into the evening with temperatures into the 30s. Chilly if you’re heading out. A cold night to ring in the new year! Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): A cold start with temperatures into the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds to start the day then mostly cloudy and chilly for the first day of 2024. Highs only in the low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s. Decreasing clouds early with more sunshine for the day. Highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

