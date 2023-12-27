Drones handles rain, leads Virginia Tech to 41-20 win over No. 23 Tulane in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDBJ/AP) — The Hokies were the victor Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, where Virginia Tech and Tulane went head-to-head in a soggy and slippery Military Bowl.

Crowds heard “Enter Sandman” for the final time in 2023. The Hokies took the field looking for their first winning season since 2019, and their first bowl game win since 2016.

Coach Brent Pry said his team practiced this week with a wet ball, because of the forecasted rain. And that rain wreaked havoc on this game early and often

In the first quarter, with the Hokies driving, Kyron Drones lost the football, picked up by Tulane’s Tyler Grubbs, who had a clear path to the end zone. It was a disastrous start for Drones and the Hokies, who trailed 7-0.

In the next drive, Kyron tried to atone; on 4th and 2, he slipped out of a tackle and picked up the first down with his legs for a 17-yard gain, setting up a John Love field goal from 35 yards out to cap the drive. Tech trailed 7-3 at that point.

Still in the first quarter, the Hokies punted away. Peter Moore sent up one of his signature boomers in the direction of Tulane’s Dontae Fleming, but Fleming ccouldn’t handle it. Da’Wain Lofton, who is in the transfer portal, playing his last game as a Hokie, jumped on top.

Tech took advantage. Drones kept it again, with his eyes on the end zone and lowered the shoulder, but the ball popped out and into the arms of a Tulane defender. The ruling on the field was touchdown, and there was no goal-line camera angle to overturn it. The Hokies had luck on their side and moved in front 10-7.

Tech would strike one more time before the half. In the final seconds, Drones went over the middle to his tight end, Harrison Saint Germain, and Tech would take a 17-10 lead at the half.

In the second half, the rain picked up, while the Hokies run game went to work. The pitch went to Bhayshul Tuten, who scampered in from none yards out. Tech led by 10 after three quarters.

After a Tulane field goal, the Hokies were back to work in the fourth. Drones went over the middle to his other tight end, Benji Gosnell, for the 10-yard score, making it 34-20 Virginia Tech, as the Green Wave needed to make something happen.

Kai Horton completed to former Liberty Flame Shedro Louis, but he was popped by Mose Phillips, the hard-hitting freshman. Mansoor Delane recovered, and the Hokies took back over with one more score for good measure. Tuten toted in another, on a big day for Tech’s run game. Virginia Tech rushed for 362 yards on the way to a 41-20 Military Bowl win over Tulane, to finish Pry’s sophomore season, 7-6.

