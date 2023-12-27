Dry January could be first step toward recovery for those struggling with alcohol addiction

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Next week is the start of January, which means many will be giving up drinking as part of Dry January.

Zed Kosowitz, Peer Recovery Specialist with the Valley Community Services Board said Dry January gives people the chance to stop drinking without having to answer a lot of questions.

“If everybody is in a room and you are not drinking, it can not only make you uncomfortable, but it can make them uncomfortable too,” said Kosowitz.

For people who may struggle with addiction and are looking to make Dry January their first step toward recovery, Kosowitz said it is important to have a social support network.

“When you get to recovery and you have that sort of community, you are able to have a safety net. So, when you go out, you are with people who are where you are at and so it is kind of a thing of mutual support,” said Kosowitz.

Kosowitz said you do not have to fit into a definition of an addict or alcoholic to make changes.

“If you see using something is having negative consequences than that is maybe something you need to take a look at,” said Kosowitz.

One of the first hurdles to recovery is knowing that it is okay to be in recovery.

