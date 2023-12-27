Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg police make arrest in Christmas Day abduction

Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia, 28, of Harrisonburg.
Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia, 28, of Harrisonburg.(Harrisonburg Police)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Harrisonburg was arrested after an alleged abduction on Christmas.

HPD responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. after a woman was abducted from her apartment Monday.

Witnesses told officers Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia had taken the 23-year-old from her home and forced her into a car before driving outside of the city. The two had previously been in a relationship.

According to HPD, Garcia threatened the woman and brandished a gun at her, which caused her to stay in the vehicle. After about an hour, Garcia returned the woman to the area of her apartment uninjured.

Officers were on location and soon found Garcia walking along Central Avenue. He was detained while officers investigated further.

Garcia was later arrested and charged with abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery of a family member, unlawful possession of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

He is currently being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

