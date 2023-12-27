January to bring historic General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - 2024 will be a year of firsts for the Virginia General Assembly, but a legislative session for the history books might not be a season of smooth sailing.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to be a very problematic and chaotic session, without question,” said WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton.

The reasons, Denton said, start with historic turnover. Because of redistricting and retirements, a third of the House members and almost half of Virginia’s state senators will be taking their seats for the first time. Denton said he expects the new lawmakers to be more partisan, fueling conflict on hot-button issues such as abortion and gun rights.

“There is a generational change. The new people were campaigning from a very specific perspective, and it’s going to be more partisan than less,” Denton said. “So I think that it’s actually going to be more challenging and more chaotic than the norm, because of the new people, not only because of inexperience, but the orientation and the generational change that we’ll be seeing.”

We will also have divided government with a Republican Governor and Democrats controlling the House and the Senate, and a budget cycle, in which state officials are warning revenues might not be as robust.

Denton said it all adds up to a season of major change.

“This is a very historic, very different and unique legislature in the history of Virginia,” Denton said.

Another historic moment will come at the start of the session, when Portsmouth Del. Don Scott will become the first African American to serve as Virginia’s Speaker of the House.

The General Assembly starts January 10.

