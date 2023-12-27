Cream of the Crop
JMU’s Edwards named Sun Belt Player of the Week for second time

James Madison guard Terrence Edwards during a basketball game against Morgan State on Dec. 19,...
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards during a basketball game against Morgan State on Dec. 19, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WHSV) - James Madison’s Terrence Edwards Jr. was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Wednesday.

Edwards, a 2023-24 Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team selection, averaged 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor in helping the Dukes to two wins. Edwards scored 16 points in the Dukes’ 87-48 home win over Coppin State and a career-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds in an 89-75 road win road win at Morgan State. on Dec. 22. Edwards also surpassed 1,000 career points.

Edwards and JMU take on Texas State on Saturday to open Sun Belt Conference play.

