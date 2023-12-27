Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Local Weather History

Historical weather events
Local Weather History
Local Weather History(Maxuser | WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORNADO HISTORY

All local tornadoes

Organized by County

This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002

HURRICANE HISTORY

Local Hurricanes since 1942
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022,...

HISTORICAL SNOW STORMS

(In Progress)

HISTORICAL WEATHER STATIONS

Learn more about the Heatwole family and how the Dale Enterprise weather station started.

The history behind the oldest continuous weather station in Virginia

L.J. Heatwole started keeping weather records back in the 1860s. This weather station is ongoing today.

From Dale Enterprise, right outside Harrisonburg

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car, VSP investigating
Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia, 28, of Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg police make arrest in Christmas Day abduction
Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river

Latest News

After the holiday season, it might be difficult to find a suitable place to throw away or...
Recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg looks to meet their Red Kettle goal
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
ACSO sees a rise in deputy scam calls
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County pursuit ends in arrest