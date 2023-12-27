Cream of the Crop
Massanutten sees increase in business this season

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MASANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten opened the slopes on Dec. 1 for the 2023-2024 Winter season.

Kenny Hess, Director of Sports and Risk Management for Massanutten, said the ski area numbers are up this year compared to last year. That is, in part, due to the resort opening earlier this year.

“Last year we were warm at the beginning of the month and things really got rolling later into the month,” said Hess.

The weather plays a factor in the resort’s ability to create snow. Hess said there were quite a few inversions this year that impacted the resort.

“Sometimes when it is 20 something degrees in Harrisonburg, it might not be below freezing up here. So, that has hurt us a little bit, but we are taking advantage of everything we get, and we are glad to have what we have,” said Hess.

The resort added three new runs last season and a new run this season. While they are not open right now, Hess hopes to to have them open when more snow can be made.

Hess said while the goal is to have the mountain fully open, he’s happy with where they are at.

