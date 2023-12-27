Cream of the Crop
Recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season

By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After the holiday season, it might be difficult to find a suitable place to throw away or recycle your old Christmas tree.

People with live trees get new trees every year but have to get rid of them once January comes around.

Trees that are left up and forgotten about can cause allergies in people, especially if they spend more time inside than outside. They can also be a fire hazard, especially if lights are attached and the tree is dry because it’s not watered. Pets can also be at risk if the tree is left unmonitored since they can eat the leaves/pines of the tree.

Waynesboro Public Works is collecting trees to prevent them from being placed in landfills and taking up space that’s needed for household waste that must be disposed of properly. According to public works, these recycled trees and other yard debris get turned into mulch which is used by the city for gardens and other city facilities.

“It’s taking up usable space for our other trash that has to be disposed of properly,” Waynesboro Public Works director Trafford McRae said. “This is part of a year-round effort we try to make to divert yard waste away from the household waste stream and find other ways to reuse and recycle it.”

Though Waynesboro has specific locations and collection times, many other localities have similar processes to Waynesboro. The best thing to do is call the public works department and see where yard waste/old Christmas trees can be dumped. McRae said these collection processes not only help out people living in the city, it help the city clear space and make mulch/compost to help with the city’s needs.

People who live in Waynesboro can either deposit the tree at the Public Works Operations facility at 900 Essex Avenue in Waynesboro or leave their tree on the curb for public works to collect. Public works will only collect full trees, not debris.

McRae said trees need to be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 for the city to pick it up, otherwise, you would have to pay a fee to have the collections unit come to the house.

