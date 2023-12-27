The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg looks to meet their Red Kettle goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While Christmas may have already passed, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is still raising money for their red kettle drive.

While the goal is to raise $195,000, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg has raised $160,000 so far, leaving them about $30,000 short of their goal. But even with being a little shy of their goal so far, the Salvation Army is still very appreciative of the community’s generosity.

“I would just like to say a huge thank you to everybody in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for the amazing support that they have shown us during this holiday season,” said Lt. Douglas Ingold of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.

Lt. Ingold adds that you can still donate to the red kettle drive by either mailing or dropping off a check at the Salvation Army office at 185 Ashby Avenue or visiting their Facebook page until January 5.

