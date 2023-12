(WHSV) - Following James Madison’s first bowl game appearance in program history, a number of Dukes declared for the NFL Draft.

You can read which players declared for the draft and check out their announcements below. This list will be updated as more players announce their plans.

Phoenix Sproles

I want to thank everyone that’s been apart of my Journey. You all helped in some way, shape, or form. With gratitude and love… pic.twitter.com/5HG4v0r8Hi — Phoenix Sproles (@PSproles) December 26, 2023

Reggie Brown

Jamree Kromah

Thank You JMU Nation 💜🐶 pic.twitter.com/NLGGkZqXUa — Jam (@jamreekromah) December 24, 2023

Chris Chukwuneke

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.